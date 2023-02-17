FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Deuce is a 2 yr old Lab mix and could not be sweeter. He is a playful and loving boy who wants to be right with his person. He lived in a home with small dogs and seems to like most dogs. This lovebug is ready to have a family to call his own!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
