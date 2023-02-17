The Franklin County Commission will hold a public hearing in March to discuss updating the county’s travel trailer ordinance.
The county has received a number of complaints about people living long-term in Travel trailers and RVs, and feel they need to update the existing ordinance to deal with the issue.
The existing travel trailer ordinance was created in 1982.
It allows people to live in a travel trailer on private property for a week if the trailer is self-contained and for up to two weeks if the camper is connected to utilities.
The problem is the county has no way of knowing when someone began living in the trailer so a lot of people have been able to live in campers much longer than they are supposed to.
The proposed changes would require people to get a permit to live in their camper, that way the county can regulate it more closely.
It would also limit the use of campers on private property to one week per month, unless a home is being built on the property, in which case the landowner can live in the camper during construction.
The public hearing on the issue will be held during the Franklin County Commission meeting on March the 21st.
