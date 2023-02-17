A company called Arris General Contractors out of Tallahassee has been selected to repair the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach.
It was one of two companies to bid on the project – their bid came in at about 393 thousand dollars.
The wayside park at Carrabelle Beach was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ which makes it eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
Because of its age, the pavilions and restroom building there have suffered a lot of deterioration.
Work on the pavilions and restroom will include selective demolition of loose material, and the restoration of the concrete by coating it with an epoxy based anti-corrosion and bonding agent.
The project also includes replace roofing with a PVC membrane roofing material with stainless steel fasteners for thermal and moisture protection.
And everything will then be painted.
The project is being funded through a 160-thousand-dollar historic preservation grant from the Florida Department of State, along with insurance money from Hurricane Michael and money from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
