The Florida Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for volunteers to help clean the shoreline and other bird-nesting areas on St. George Island.
Volunteers will be needed from 8 AM to noon on Tuesday, February the 21st.
The cleanup will help protect American oystercatchers by cleaning up fishing line and other trash from the shoreline and intertidal oyster reefs at low tide.
American oystercatchers breed between April and July.
They are not listed as a federally threatened or endangered species, but are vulnerable to loss of habitat due to development on the coasts and sea level rise.
These birds are also threatened by pollution, disease, and invasive species which can impact food availability.
If you plan to take part on Tuesday, meet at the parking lot by the St. George Island Lighthouse at 8 a.m.
Volunteers will then divide into groups to clean up shoreline and intertidal oyster reefs at St. George Island State Park and near the St. George Island Public Boat Ramp.
