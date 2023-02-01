Franklin County martial arts students showed their stuff last weekend at the North American Grappling Association Tournament in Fort Walton Beach.
22 competitors from Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint took 3rd place out of the 57 teams that competed.
Competitors ranged in age from 5 years old to 29.
The team took 8 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 19 bronze medals.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu is only about a year old – but ranked higher than many teams that have been around for decades.
The program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for children as young as 4.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at Baysidewarrior.com
