The Gulf County Sheriff’s office have arrested a father and son and charged them with burglarizing a houseboat, and think they may be guilty of burglarizing several more.
Deputies arrested 62-year-old Andy R. Hysmith and 40-year-old Anthony T. Hysmith late Tuesday evening, after officials were called to a burglary of a houseboat in the area of Bryant’s Landing.
With the assistance of a citizen and the use of their river boat, the two suspects were found discarding property in the river.
One of the items thrown into the river was a firearm.
Deputies also found burglary tools used to break into the houseboat in their boat.
The two men are also suspects in the burglary of several other houseboats located in the same area.
Both men remain in custody at the Gulf County Detention Center on charges of Burglary of a Dwelling; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Tampering with Evidence; and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Anthony T. Hysmith is currently on Felony Probation with the Florida Department of Corrections for Burglary and Grand Theft from convictions in Liberty County.
