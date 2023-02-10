Gulf
Coast State College is hosting a Free Application Week next week for high
school seniors planning to attend the college.
From February 13th through the 17th,
students can meet with their Gulf Coast State College Navigator to submit their
college application free of charge.
The
Navigators work in Bay, Gulf and Franklin County public high schools to help
prepare students for their college careers.
Students
are encouraged to meet for one-on-one assistance with advising, federal student
aid and scholarships.
They
also work with students to explore career interests and offer advice to those
planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.
Homeschooled
students and students attending schools without a Navigator can submit their
application free of charge by contacting Gulf Coast State College's Enrollment
Center at enrollmentservices@gulfcoast.
