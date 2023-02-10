Franklin County commissioners have signed a
Memorandum of agreement with Gulf County ARC and Transportation for
transporting special needs Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
This is the third year of the agreement.
Gulf County ARC provides free
transportation services in Franklin and Gulf Counties to senior citizens and
those with developmental disabilities including trips to doctors’ offices,
dialysis, as well as to recreation, shopping, and school.
The agreement with Franklin
County will allow the company to transport residents who can't drive themselves
when a local state of emergency has been declared.
That includes transportation
for people in wheelchairs.
