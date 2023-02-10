The Carrabelle branch of the Franklin County Public Library now has extended hours to make it more accessible to kids after school.
As of February 6th, the Carrabelle library is open from 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Friday.
It is also open from 10 till 2 on Saturdays.
The extended hours will allow more time for afterschool programming.
The Carrabelle library is located at 311 St James Ave SE and provides a number of programs for local children including teen book club, Lego club, makerspace and Storytime.
You can find out more about the offerings at the Carrabelle library branch by calling them at 1 850-697-2366.
