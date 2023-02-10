The Carrabelle Culture Crawl that
was scheduled to be held on Saturday has been postponed by one week because of
expected bad weather.
The event will now be held on February the 18th
from 10 till 3.
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl is a celebration of art, music,
history, and food, in downtown Carrabelle.
It includes live music ranging from Florida folk music,
classic country, modern songs, and favorite oldies.
There is also a classic car show with the Forgotten Coast, art
displays throughout the town and a Carrabelle Scavenger Hunt.
If you would like more information about the event, contact
the Carrabelle History Museum.
