Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Riverfront Park 11:00-4:00
Parade at 1:00
Grateful Dogs… a celebration of peace, love, and dogs.
Tie dye, rock and roll, hippies
Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed folks and their dogs. The theme for this year’s parade is Grateful Dogs so break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. The parade of walkers, decorated golf carts and boats, begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with live music, dancing, a variety of local food, local arts and crafts vendors, and all kinds of raucous fun. Sponsored by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, the event is for the benefit of the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Florida Wild Mammal Association.
For information call 850-624-8085. Email us at apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit our website: saltybarkers.com.
