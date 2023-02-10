Friday, February 10, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Sisters Addie and Bella run a successful day spa in Apalachicola. They are equal partners, and all is fine in Paradise. Then Bella acquires a new boyfriend who threatens her relationship with Addie. Then, as often happens in Florida, the air conditioning stops working, and things start breaking bad. Bats. Snakes. Demons. Shotguns. Coconut crème pies and champagne.

﻿Will they remain “sisters forever”?

Get Your Tickets TODAY!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Will be having Smoked Ribs and Boston Butt by Lowry B's BBQ!

Portion of sales will be donated to our friend/ family Crystal Hughes!

Friday – Open 5-10. Joseph Brooks 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter

www.facebook.com/josephbrooksmusic


Saturday – Open 5-10. Luke & Kaylee 7-10.

Luke and Kaylee are a country music duo based in Nashville with a magical chemistry as songwriters, performers, and husband and wife.

www.lukeandkayleemusic.com


Sunday – Open at 5. Super Bowl.

Drink specials and snacks. We’ll stay open until everyone leaves.

3 TVs plus large projector screen on the stage.

Bring a snack to share... Football and food - perfect combination!



D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.

www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ


Tuesday February 14 – Open Mic

Wednesday February 15 – Evan Barber

Thursday February 16 – Janelle Frost

Friday February 17 – Corey Hall

Saturday February 18 – Austin Miller

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival 

Saturday, February 25, 2023 

Riverfront Park 11:00-4:00    

Parade at 1:00 

 

Grateful Dogs… a celebration of peace, love, and dogs. 

Tie dye, rock and roll, hippies 

 

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed folks and their dogs. The theme for this year’s parade is Grateful Dogs so break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. The parade of walkers, decorated golf carts and boats, begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with live music, dancing, a variety of local food, local arts and crafts vendors, and all kinds of raucous fun. Sponsored by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, the event is for the benefit of the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Florida Wild Mammal Association. 

 

For information call 850-624-8085. Email us at apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit our website: saltybarkers.com



MORE INFORMATION HERE!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET – Memphis Lightning

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Are you a vendor interested in setting up at 2023 Blues on Reid,

Saturday, March 25?


We are inviting all our vendor friends to showcase their products and services. Exhibits will open Saturday afternoon at 12pm to the public on Reid Avenue. The cost for an exhibit space is $75.

𝗧𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 bit.ly/3rrQWb8


For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.




﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment