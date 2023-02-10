New report on Hurricane Ian impacts, Valentine's Day content, and more UF/IFAS news

|
Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|
|
|
|
|For the week beginning February 6, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIMELY NEWS | National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Feb. 20-26. New content on non-natives is coming soon, but we've already shared plenty on plants and animals that pose risk to native species. Contact us for an expert on this topic >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
UF economists narrow Hurricane Ian estimate of agricultural losses to $1.03B
This number is an estimate of the total value of seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products that will not be harvested or marketed as a result of the category 4 storm.
View the report > Contact >
Virtual Press Conference recordings: If you missed Christa Court, director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program, explaining the report on Thursday, recordings are available now. Watch it online, or download the video.
Plant breeders can play ‘Cupid’ for Valentine’s Day
UF/IFAS-bred ornamentals offer colorful options that make great gifts. From caladiums to snapdragons, roses aren't the only choice for your sweetheart. Download here > Contact >
Related: The UF/IFAS Extension program Smart Couples gives guidance for all relationship stages, from dating to parenting. Ask for more about this program >
Cut flower care infographic will help keep your roses or other fresh-cut flowers looking fresh for longer. See more infographics >
Gilchrist County 4-H teen adds another link in Dairy Heifer Chain
The program works like this: a 4-H member receives a dairy calf, cares for it, trains it and shows it at two fairs. The heifer's calf then goes to another 4-H member and another link is added to the chain. They're at 13 since it started in 2019. Contact >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVENTS | UF/IFAS opportunities coming to a location or Zoom room near you.
|
|
|
|
|
More from UF/IFAS Communications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment