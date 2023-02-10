Friday, February 10, 2023

New report on Hurricane Ian impacts, Valentine's Day content, and more UF/IFAS news


 

TIMELY NEWS | National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Feb. 20-26. New content on non-natives is coming soon, but we've already shared plenty on plants and animals that pose risk to native species. Contact us for an expert on this topic >

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

UF economists narrow Hurricane Ian estimate of agricultural losses to $1.03B

This number is an estimate of the total value of seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products that will not be harvested or marketed as a result of the category 4 storm.
View the report > Contact > 

Virtual Press Conference recordings: If you missed Christa Court, director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program, explaining the report on Thursday, recordings are available now. Watch it online, or download the video

Plant breeders can play ‘Cupid’ for Valentine’s Day

UF/IFAS-bred ornamentals offer colorful options that make great gifts. From caladiums to snapdragons, roses aren't the only choice for your sweetheart. Download here > Contact > 


Related: The UF/IFAS Extension program Smart Couples gives guidance for all relationship stages, from dating to parenting. Ask for more about this program >

Cut flower care infographic will help keep your roses or other fresh-cut flowers looking fresh for longer. See more infographics >

Gilchrist County 4-H teen adds another link in Dairy Heifer Chain

The program works like this: a 4-H member receives a dairy calf, cares for it, trains it and shows it at two fairs. The heifer's calf then goes to another 4-H member and another link is added to the chain. They're at 13 since it started in 2019. Contact > 

 

  
 
     
  

EVENTS | UF/IFAS opportunities coming to a location or Zoom room near you.

March 2, Balm or online | Florida Agricultural Policy Conference to focus on Farm Bill, crops

The eighth annual conference will have in-person and virtual options, at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center or via Zoom. Registration is open. Download here > Contact > 

March 31-April 2, Milton | Spring Festival of Flowers

The weekend-long event draws visitors from near and far with plant nursery vendors, a UF student club plant sale, arts and crafts, food and more. Contact >

 
  
 
  
More from UF/IFAS Communications

  
  

Our blogs share knowledge: How to prune roses in North Florida

Matt Orwat, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County horticulture agent, provides the basics for maintaining a beautiful rose bush long-term. Pruning, he says, should be done March 1. Contact >

Video stories: Best management practices at the Everglades Research and Education Center

As part of the centennial celebration, Samira Daroub, director of the center, shares why developing BMPs is critical to protecting the Everglades Agricultural Area. Contact >

Infográfico en español: Pagando su deuda

Tratar de pagar su deuda puede ser abrumador, pero existen estrategias y recursos que pueden ayudarle. Contacto >


In English: Paying Down Debt infographicContact >

  
   
   
