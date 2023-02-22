If you are looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn for the next few weeks, the University of Florida/ IFAS Extension program has one for you.
Extension agents in the Florida Panhandle are asking residents to skip their soon-to-be-weekly outdoor chore until the calendar flips to April.
They are asking people to take part in “No Mow March,” a program designed to help pollinators in North Florida.
During the month of March, people are encouraged to leave their lawns alone, or to add plants to their yard that attract pollinators like bees and butterflies.
This is all in a bid to help pollinators return to activity after the winter months.
It's a pilot program - brand new this year and exclusive to the Panhandle counties.
In North Florida, March is a transition period, when grass is exiting dormancy.
But it’s also when pollinators are starting to become more active, so it’s the perfect time to promote their health and habitat.
The first step in participating is to sign the pledge at go.ufl.edu/NoMowMarch
Visitors can also use the website to find virtual or in-person events geared to the topic and to learn tips for adhering to homeowners’ association guidelines while still promoting pollinators.
