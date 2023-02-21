Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A company called MKM Quality construction out of Mexico Beach has been selected to install the new dune walkover at 3rd street west on St. George Island.

 

The company was one of 4 to bid on the project – they offered the lowest bid at about 54 thousand dollars.

 

The walkover is designed to protect the sand dunes from pedestrian traffic.

 

It will be 6 feet wide and about 188 feet long, with pilings sunk 12 feet down.

 

It is the last public access point in the island commercial district where the county has not yet installed a dune walkover.

 

The project is being funded by Tourist Development Council sales tax proceeds

 

 



