Tuesday, February 21, 2023

New regulations to help protect Florida's diamondback terrapin will go into effect on March the 1st

New regulations to help protect Florida's diamondback terrapin will go into effect on March the 1st.

 

Diamondback terrapins are medium-sized turtles that live in brackish water habitat where blue crabs tend to live, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers. 

 

Diamondback terrapin populations are in decline throughout their habitat from habitat loss, growing popularity in the global pet trade, illegal collection as well as climate change. 

 

Because of overlapping habitat, there is also the potential for terrapins to be accidentally caught in blue crab traps. 

 

By March 1st, all recreational blue crab traps will be required to have rigid funnel openings no larger than 2 x 6 inches at the narrowest point or 2 x 6-inch bycatch reduction devices installed. 

 

Bycatch reduction devices can reduce incidental terrapin mortality by keeping terrapins from entering crab traps and are intended to have little impact on blue crab catch. 

 

The bycatch reduction devices can be installed to existing traps to bring them into compliance and are available at select coastal UF/IFAS Extension offices around the state.

 

 

 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment