Invasive species takeover edition, plus more UF/IFAS news

|For the week beginning February 13, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Feb. 20-26. Florida is the tip of the spear for invasive plants, insects, reptiles and more. Keep an eye on social media channels across UF/IFAS next week.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
IN OTHER NEWS | More of the latest from UF/IFAS teaching, research or Extension efforts.
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
No comments:
Post a Comment