Invasive species takeover edition, plus more UF/IFAS news

 

TIMELY NEWS | National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Feb. 20-26. Florida is the tip of the spear for invasive plants, insects, reptiles and more. Keep an eye on social media channels across UF/IFAS next week.

Scientists urge Florida residents to report nonnative lizards to prevent spread

UF/IFAS wildlife specialists depend on geographic information to determine the brown basilisk's potential impacts on the environment, wildlife and human health. Download here > Contact > 


Y en español | Científicos instan a residentes de Florida a reportar lagartijas no nativas para evitar su propagaciónContacto >

Let’s talk about invasive species vocabulary

Native, nonnative, introduced, established, nuisance... what does it all mean? Shannon Carnevale, a natural resources and conservation agent for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County, breaks down the terminology of invasion science. Contact > 


Y en español | Hablemos de la terminología para las especies invasorasContacto >

EMBARGO LIFTS FEB. 19 | Lionfish study

This study looks at the potential market for lionfish. You can access the press release and study in advance of its publication; please contact Samantha Murray at grenrosa@ufl.edu to agree to the embargo terms.

 

  
 
     
  

IN OTHER NEWS | More of the latest from UF/IFAS teaching, research or Extension efforts.

Florida’s citrus industry still a vital economic force in state

Despite challenges from diseases, land development trends and extreme weather, Florida’s citrus industry contributed $6.935 billion to the state’s economy in 2020-21. View the "2020-2021 Economic Contributions of the Florida Citrus Industry" report > Contact >

New user-friendly soil test kit to improve Florida landscapes

The UF/IFAS-branded Soil Test Kit Powered by SoilKit® is tailored for Florida soils, backed by UF/IFAS research and will, over time, contribute to improved recommendations.
Download here > Contact >

Wedgworth Leadership Institute opens nominations for Class XII

The two-year agriculture and natural resources leadership development program offers 11 multi-day seminars throughout Florida, the United States and internationally. Contact >

 
  
       
 
     
  

Our blogs share knowledge | Landscape pros: Become a 'Certified Florida-Friendly Landscaper'

Donna Corbelli Castro, of UF/IFAS Extension Broward County, says adding the designation to a resume demonstrates the ability to recognize and address common landscape issues by using environmentally sustainable practices. Contact >

Video stories | Plant This, Not That series

Perfect for National Invasive Species Awareness Week, learn about pretty garden choices that won't invade your yard from Tina McIntyre, UF/IFAS Extension Seminole County. The field guide is available at the UF/IFAS Extension Bookstore. Contact >

Visual learning | Emergency Funds & How to Start One infographic

With tax season upon us, financial information is relevant to share. See more infographics > Contact us about other Tax Season topics >

  
   
   
   
