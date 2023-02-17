Friday, February 17, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is back this weekend! Come downtown to this open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

﻿Vendors may vary.

Live Music starts at 11:00 am


Sisters Addie and Bella run a successful day spa in Apalachicola. They are equal partners, and all is fine in Paradise. Then Bella acquires a new boyfriend who threatens her relationship with Addie. Then, as often happens in Florida, the air conditioning stops working, and things start breaking bad. Bats. Snakes. Demons. Shotguns. Coconut crème pies and champagne.

﻿Will they remain “sisters forever”?

Get Your Tickets TODAY!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. New York Dave 7-10.

Born in Brooklyn, Dave first picked up a guitar when he was 11 and put it down by the time he was 12. Baseball had consumed his life. After that, his professional life took him to developed and developing countries where he worked to improve the environmental quality of life. It was not until he retired that his passion for songwriting was born. He has been called a “prolific song writer” and an “introspective poet.” He believes his music represents a forgotten generation… “Boomers”.


Saturday – Open 5-10. Austin Miller 7-10.

Austin has folk stylings reminiscent of a young Bob Dylan while paying tribute to modern folk superstars like the Avett Brothers.

austinmillermusic.com


D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Wednesday - Friday.

www.facebook.com/D-and-Js-BBQ


Coming up:

Tuesday February 21 – Open Mic

Wednesday February 22 – Jay Gurley

Thursday February 23 – Blues Meets Girl

Friday February 24 – Zach Lambert

Saturday February 25 – Highbeams


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

Have a ball at our Pickleball for Sea Turtles Tournament!


Women's Doubles, Men's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles tournaments; age categories are 16+, 50+, 60+, and 70+. Registration fee is $40 plus $10 for a second tournament.

﻿

Registration and sponsorship deadline is February 20, 2023. Tournament rain dates are March 17-19, 2023

Registration and Sponsorship

Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade & Street Festival 

Saturday, February 25, 2023 

Riverfront Park 11:00-4:00    

Parade at 1:00 

 

Grateful Dogs… a celebration of peace, love, and dogs. 

Tie dye, rock and roll, hippies 

 

Come and celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style with a street festival and parade of costumed folks and their dogs. The theme for this year’s parade is Grateful Dogs so break out the tie dye, love beads, and bring your Grateful Dogs. The parade of walkers, decorated golf carts and boats, begins at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park where the party will continue with live music, dancing, a variety of local food, local arts and crafts vendors, and all kinds of raucous fun. Sponsored by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, the event is for the benefit of the Franklin County Animal Shelter and the Florida Wild Mammal Association. 

 

For information call 850-624-8085. Email us at apalachdogs@gmail.com or visit our website: saltybarkers.com



Friends of St. Joseph State Parks is holding a social for current Friends members and “not yet” members!


﻿Join us for a chili potluck at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park!

Already a member? Bring a friend to join Friends and join the fun! Not yet a member? We’d love to meet you!

MORE INFORMATION HERE!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET – Memphis Lightning

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.

