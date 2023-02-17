SSA Offers $1K Scholarships to Students with Ties to US Shrimp Industry

The Southern Shrimp Alliance proudly continues the scholarship program launched last year to reduce education costs for students with ties to the U.S. commercial shrimping industry.
Under this program, $16,000 is allocated to fund scholarships, with the goal of two recipients in each of the eight states in which the southeastern shrimp industry operates (Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina). Scholarships will be capped at $1,000 per individual. Funding is not tied to a specific area of study and is available for any post-secondary institution.
The due date is no later than March 15, 2023. A Selection Committee composed of members of SSA’s Board of Directors will announce the awardees in May 2023. Contingent upon a letter of acceptance, SSA will issue payments to students in August 2023. The awardees will also receive a complementary SSA membership for one year.
