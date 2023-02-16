NOAA Fisheries FishNews — February 16th

Highlights
NOAA Fisheries has released the draft National Seafood Strategy, which aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals for economic recovery, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience. We encourage all interested members of the public to review and submit comments by March 16.
It’s the annual season when state governors nominate new members to join the regional fishery management councils. Council members play an incredibly important role in managing our nation’s fisheries—recommending actions to achieve sustainable fisheries under the Magnuson-Stevens Act. Read on to meet some of the members and learn about their favorite parts of the job.
In this episode of Dive In with NOAA Fisheries, we talk about regional fishery management councils—the independent citizen councils that help NOAA Fisheries manage and regulate fish stocks and fisheries. We explore how these councils work, the important role they play in governance, and how you can and should get involved if you're impacted by these councils' decisions.
Estuaries provide homes for fish and wildlife, support economies, fight climate change, and more. Celebrating #IHeartEstuaries is a popular way to show your love to these bodies of water where rivers meet the sea.
NOAA Fisheries has published a report to Congress with our response to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s 2021 recommendations on recreational fishing data collection, data use, and alternative management strategies. In collaboration with our partners, several recommendations are already underway.
The deep sea is the largest habitat on Earth, and the least well known. NOAA’s Deep-Sea Coral Research and Technology Program has significantly improved its understanding of deep-sea coral communities. This report highlights impressive discoveries, science-informed management decisions, benefits of collaborative partnerships, and more.
Alaska
From fish to whales, nearly every predator in the sea eats zooplankton, or eats something that does. Understanding how climate impacts zooplankton can help us predict ecosystem changes to build resilient, climate-ready fisheries and communities. In fact, climate change may mean less nutritious food available to Arctic fish, seabirds, and marine mammals, new research suggests.
NOAA Fisheries is evaluating the use of cutting-edge technology that has the potential to improve acoustic-trawl surveys of walleye pollock, the largest U.S. fishery. The goal is to explore the use of uncrewed surface vehicles working in tandem with NOAA ships to improve the efficiency of collecting acoustic and biological data used for estimating pollock abundance. Initial testing was a success and planning is underway for sea trials during summer pollock survey in Alaska. Learn more about this research and watch a video of the drone in action.
West Coast
New research examines how Chinook salmon from West Coast rivers travel through the ocean. It shows that endangered Southern Resident killer whales do not have access to as many salmon prey as previously thought. That does not mean the number dropped, but that it has always been lower than estimated. This is the latest post from the Southern Resident Connections series.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
Our new Academic Programs Office coordinator at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center is excited to make a difference in the lives of students underrepresented in the marine and environmental sciences. He shares what Black History Month means to him.
