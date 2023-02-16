Florida homeowners, landscapers and municipalities now have an easy-to-use, research-based tool to improve growing conditions for lawns and landscapes.
The university of Florida IFAS Extension program has just released a Soil Test Kit
Each kit includes a prepaid shipping label, soil bag, QR code to a collection instruction video and a customer care card.
Using the kit is simple.
Users first register their kits at https://soilkit.com/
The next step is to collect the soil sample in the provided bag before sending it to the testing laboratory for analysis.
After the lab receives the sample, results are returned via email within one to two business days.
The results are not just tailored to their exact landscape, but it also takes into account their broader location, so that information like local fertilizer ban periods are accounted for.
The kits are available at local extension offices or on-line at SoilKit.com/Florida.
They cost about 30 dollars each.
