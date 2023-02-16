Thursday, February 16, 2023

A record number of people visited Florida in 2022.

VISIT FLORIDA estimates that Florida welcomed 137.6 million visitors in 2022, an increase of 12.9 percent over 2021.

 

Florida welcomed 33.2 million travelers between October and December 2022, marking a six percent increase from 4th quarter of 2021, and the sixth consecutive quarter of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

 

According to VISIT FLORIDA, 30.1 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in the 4th quarter of 2022 along with 2 million overseas travelers and 1 million visitors from Canada.



