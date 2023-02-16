A record number of people visited
Florida in 2022.
VISIT FLORIDA estimates
that Florida welcomed 137.6 million visitors in 2022, an increase of 12.9
percent over 2021.
Florida welcomed 33.2
million travelers between October and December 2022, marking a six percent
increase from 4th quarter of 2021, and the sixth consecutive quarter
of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
According to VISIT
FLORIDA, 30.1 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in the 4th
quarter of 2022 along with 2 million overseas travelers and 1 million visitors from
Canada.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment