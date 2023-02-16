The Gulf Coast State College Dental Hygiene Program is
hosting its annual “Kidz Klinic” in celebration of National Children’s Dental
Health Month.
From February 20th through the 3rd, children ages
3-17 can receive free dental hygiene services at Gulf Coast State College's
Dental Clinic on the Panama City Campus.
Dental services include a dental exam, cleaning, fluoride
treatments, oral hygiene instruction and any necessary x-rays.
The purpose of “Kidz Klinic” is to raise awareness about oral
health and provide an opportunity for children in the community to receive
dental treatment at no cost to their families.
The event is designed to provide a fun, positive environment
for kids to learn how to care for their teeth and receive necessary dental
treatment without feeling intimidated.
The GCSC Dental Clinic is located in the first floor of the
Health Sciences building on the Panama City Campus.
To schedule an appointment, call (850) 872.3833.
No comments:
Post a Comment