The Franklin County Emergency Management Office has entered into an agreement with the Franklin County Radio Club.
The group is made up of Ham radio operators in the county.
Emergency Management Director Jennifer Daniels said the group would provide backup Communication assistance when needed.
The group is also helping upgrade and replace the radio antennas and ham radio equipment at the EOC – the updated system will allow the Emergency Operations Center to communicate county-wide if other systems fail.
They are doing all of this as volunteers – but a memorandum of understanding is needed so they can continue to provide assistance.
