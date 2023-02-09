NOAA Fisheries FishNews — February 9

Upcoming Deadlines
February 10: Applications due for 2023 Woods Hole Partnership Education Program
February 10: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA Chesapeake Bay B-WET Program School District Programming Funding Opportunity
February 15: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2023 NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
February 20: Applications due for the Chesapeake Bay Summer Internship Program and the Chesapeake-Student Recruitment, Early Advisement and Mentoring Program
February 22: Applications due for National Sea Grant Aquaculture Workforce Development Support Projects
March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund
March 13: Nominations due for Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
March 13: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Take Regulations for the Sunrise Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project
March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest
