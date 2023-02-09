Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon Cutting
Congratulations to St. Joe Gas Company on their ribbon cutting last week!
At St Joe Gas we offer friendly and efficient service for most of your propane needs. We install propane tanks and appliances both on residential and commercial settings. We pipe houses, bury tanks, and perform safety checks. For assistance, please call Amy Lee 850-229-8216 ex 217 for Gulf and Franklin County, and Monica Morris 850-229-8216 ex 216 for Wakulla County. We offer free quotes for tank swap outs!
The Appliance Solution offers a large selection of appliances. They will deliver and install appliances within a 150-mile radius of Port St Joe. Please visit their catalog at theappliancesolution.com. For assistance, please call Linda Jacob at 850-229-8217 ex 210.
Petra's Retirement Dinner
A grand time was had by all on Tuesday evening celebrating our very own, Petra Shuff. We thank you for everything you have done for our community and the chamber over these past 16 years.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
