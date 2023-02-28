The Franklin County School and the Apalachicola Bay Charter School along with Project Impact will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday and possibly on Friday as the Franklin County Seahawks Boys Basketball team travel to Lakeland to compete for a state basketball championship.
The Seahawks won a spot in the Class 1A Final 4 after winning the regional championship last week against Cottondale 46 to 41.
The Seahawks will face Williston on Wednesday, March the 1st at 6 PM at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
With a win, the Seahawks will play in the Finals on Friday, March 3rd at 7:00 pm.
Since the games are being played on a weekday and school operations will be disrupted due to the number of students and school staff that have indicated their intent to travel to Lakeland for the game, superintendent Steve Lanier said it is in the best interests of the district, students, and staff, to close the schools for all students and staff on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and Thursday, March 2, 2023.
If the Seahawks win their semi-final game on Wednesday, the school will also be closed on Friday, March 3.
If the Seahawks lose their semi-final game on Wednesday, the school will resume normal operations on Friday.
