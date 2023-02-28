214 year old Quahog found at Alligator Point

You should never be surprised at what you might find on our local beaches.
A few weeks ago, an AmeriCorps member with the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab found an Ocean Quahog at Alligator Point.
The mollusks are generally found from Newfoundland to North Carolina and are usually about 2.8- 4.3in in length.
The one found at alligator Point, which was named Aber-Clam Lincoln was 6 inches and weighs 2.6 lbs.
The Ocean Quahog can live to be over 200 years, and judging by the number of layers on the shell, this quahog is 214 years old, which mean it was born in 1809, the same year as Abraham Lincoln.
