Local Duke Energy customers could see a small drop in their power bills due to the falling price of natural gas.
The company uses natural gas as its main fuel source to generate reliable electricity across the state of Florida.
During 2021 and 2022, a number of unique events drove up natural gas prices and caused supply uncertainty, which affected not only utility companies but a variety of other industries that rely on natural gas as well.
On Monday, Duke Energy Florida updated its fuel and capacity rate request due to falling natural gas cost projections, which will lower a typical residential customer bill by approximately $8.50 per month.
The new rate will take effect beginning April 2023.
If approved, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh would be $190.56.
The change will save customers $8.48 per 1,000 kWh compared to the proposed January 23 filing.
Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease from 5% to 9% compared to the January 23 filing.
