The City of Apalachicola’s water service is no longer operating under a consent order because of high levels of trihalomethanes in the water.
The state issued a letter on Monday ending the consent order which has been in place since July 13th, 2020.
Trihalomethanes are chemical compounds that can form when water is disinfected with chlorine.
The City's TTHM tests were below the state mandated levels for one quarter as required by the consent order.
The city took a number of steps to reach this point, including work on the city’s elevated water tank reconditioning work on the ground tank on Chapman Road by the airport.
The city will continue to test its water for TTHM's on a monthly basis to ensure that safe water is being provided to its citizens.
The Florida department of Environmental protection said the corrective actions required by the Consent Order have been met and payment for costs and expenses incurred in the investigation have been paid.
The state issued a letter on Monday ending the consent order which has been in place since July 13th, 2020.
Trihalomethanes are chemical compounds that can form when water is disinfected with chlorine.
The City's TTHM tests were below the state mandated levels for one quarter as required by the consent order.
The city took a number of steps to reach this point, including work on the city’s elevated water tank reconditioning work on the ground tank on Chapman Road by the airport.
The city will continue to test its water for TTHM's on a monthly basis to ensure that safe water is being provided to its citizens.
The Florida department of Environmental protection said the corrective actions required by the Consent Order have been met and payment for costs and expenses incurred in the investigation have been paid.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment