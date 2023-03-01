The Florida Department of Transportation is beginning a study that could lead to a major bike path in Franklin County.
The bike path would be a part of a 120-to-150-mile trail called the Capitol city to sea loop connecting Tallahassee, St. Marks, Medart and Sopchoppy and possibly extending into Franklin County.
The path would go along state roads as well as use parts of the old Georgia, Florida, and Alabama railroad.
Much of the path has already been built in Wakulla County and is being widely used.
The proposed Franklin County section, however, is still in the earliest stages of planning; The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is just beginning a Project Development and Environment Study.
The study is expected to end in the winter of 2025, and will focus on about 21 miles from the Ochlockonee Bay Bridge to Kenneth B. Cope Avenue in Carrabelle.
