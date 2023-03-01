Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Sugar Shack PSJ offers handcrafted ice cream from a local Florida Panhandle Creamery, featuring a variety of creative flavors that rotate regularly, and every scoop is made without harmful additives.


They also offer Milkshakes, Candy, Sweets, Sundaes, Floats, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and more!

They are located on downtown Reid Avenue, in Port St. Joe, FL, stop in and satisfy your sweet tooth!


Sugar Shack PSJ, LLC

319 Reid Avenue, Port Saint Joe, FL

(870) 532-3660

SugarShackPSJ@gmail.com

Glynis Holcombe is the owner of Piece O’Cape Art and a self-taught artist who first picked up a paint brush in 2001 and only puts it down to pursue her first passion which is fishing the waters of Saint Joseph Bay and Cape San Blas.


Glynis tackles her painting as she does life, with zest and feeling. Her surroundings are her inspiration and her emotions her color palette. Her ingenuity and multi-faceted skills are constantly evolving, resulting in a colorful gallery of paintings and artwork that can be enjoyed by all ages.


Glynis paints because she enjoys it and it satisfies the creative part of who she is. There's a little bit of Glynis in every piece of her art.

Visit her website at www.pieceocape.com.


Piece O’Cape Art

glynis@kladco.com

www.pieceocape.com

One Way Fitness is your local gym conveniently located in the heart of Port St. Joe, they are open 24 hours with gym membership. They offer a variety of both cardio and strength training machines, as well as Yoga upstairs every Tuesday at 5:30 pm ET - Members $8 – Non-members $10  

You can go workout anytime once you have your code, how convenient it that!


One Way Fitness

209 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

Office hours are M-F 9-5 next door at Ramseys Printing

(850) 227-1929

Be a part of this year's amazing line-up! With TWO national touring acts on this year's festival, we will extend our advertising reach. Make sure YOUR business is recognized and promoted as a sponsor.

