The Franklin County Seahawks boys basketball team are now in the state Final 4.
The Seahawks on Tuesday defeated the Cottondale Hornets 46 to 41 to take the regional championship and will now move into the Class 1A Final 4.
The Seahawks were 18 and 7 during the regular season and undefeated in district play.
The State Championship games will be played at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland March the 1st through the 4th.
