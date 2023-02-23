Franklin County commissioners
on Tuesday agreed to table a final decision on proposed changes for a
commercial and residential project in Eastpoint that was first approved in
2019.
The project is
called Serenity Seaside Resort; the Planned Unit Development allows for 44
residential units, a 40-unit hotel and 60 cottages on about 56 acres at the
intersection of Island Drive and South Bayshore Drive near the St. George
Island bridge.
When the development
was approved, the plan was to have the entrance to the resort on Island Drive,
a relatively busy commercial street on the east side of the development.
The developers have
since asked that the main entrance be moved to South Bayshore Drive, a
residential street on the south side of the proposed resort.
The developers said
they need the change because the Department of Transportation has denied them
approval to use Island Drive as an entrance.
The state has
concerns about the safety of using Island Drive as an entrance because of its proximity
to a crosswalk and to the intersection of Island drive and South Bayshore
Drive.
The Department of
Transportation recommended South Bayshore Drive as a better alternative, but
that does not sit well with residents of that street who are concerned about increased
traffic and other issues.
Commissioners felt
that there are still too many unanswered questions to make a final decision on
the issue.
They would like t
hear directly from the department of transportation, and they would like the
developers to look at other possibilities for the entrance, including Begonia Street,
which is on the north end of the development.
The
commission agreed to table their decision for a month until all other options
are explored.
They
will revisit the issue at their meeting on March the 21st.
