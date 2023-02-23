Thursday, February 23, 2023

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to table a final decision on proposed changes for a commercial and residential project in Eastpoint that was first approved in 2019.

 

The project is called Serenity Seaside Resort; the Planned Unit Development allows for 44 residential units, a 40-unit hotel and 60 cottages on about 56 acres at the intersection of Island Drive and South Bayshore Drive near the St. George Island bridge.

 

When the development was approved, the plan was to have the entrance to the resort on Island Drive, a relatively busy commercial street on the east side of the development.

 

The developers have since asked that the main entrance be moved to South Bayshore Drive, a residential street on the south side of the proposed resort.

 

The developers said they need the change because the Department of Transportation has denied them approval to use Island Drive as an entrance.

 

The state has concerns about the safety of using Island Drive as an entrance because of its proximity to a crosswalk and to the intersection of Island drive and South Bayshore Drive.

 

The Department of Transportation recommended South Bayshore Drive as a better alternative, but that does not sit well with residents of that street who are concerned about increased traffic and other issues.

 

Commissioners felt that there are still too many unanswered questions to make a final decision on the issue.

 

They would like t hear directly from the department of transportation, and they would like the developers to look at other possibilities for the entrance, including Begonia Street, which is on the north end of the development.

 

The commission agreed to table their decision for a month until all other options are explored.

 

They will revisit the issue at their meeting on March the 21st.



