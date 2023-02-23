Franklin County commissioners agreed Tuesday not to lower the setback required between septic systems and wetlands.
The commission held a well-attended public hearing this week to consider whether to lower the existing setback between aerobic and septic systems and wetlands to 50 feet.
The current county standard is 75 feet between aerobic systems and wetlands and 150 feet between septic tanks and wetlands.
The issue was raised because a St. George Island property owner is asking for a variance to encroach into the wetland setback to place an aerobic septic system on his property.
The commission initially thought that the state setback was 50 feet, but found out that the state does not have any setback requirements at all.
Commissioners said they were unwilling to threaten local wetlands by lowering the local standard and voted against making any change.
Commissioner Jessica ward said people who buy property in Franklin County should do their due diligence and find out what the rules are before purchasing land so we don’t find ourselves in this situation again.
She pointed out that the county planning office is there to answer these types of questions.
