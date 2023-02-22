The
Southern Shrimp Alliance is offering scholarships intended to reduce education
costs for students with ties to the commercial shrimping industry.
In
2023, The Southern Shrimp Alliance will award post-secondary educational
scholarships to two students in each of the eight states where the southeastern
shrimp industry operates, which includes Florida.
The
sixteen recipients will receive up to $1,000 towards an area of study of their
choice at any post-secondary institution, including trade and vocational
schools.
The
due date is no later than March 15th, 2023.
A Selection
Committee composed of members of SSA’s Board of Directors will announce
the awardees in May.
The online application can be found at https://www.shrimpalliance.com/issues/industry-enhancement-efforts/scholarship/
