The Southern Shrimp Alliance is offering scholarships intended to reduce education costs for students with ties to the commercial shrimping industry

In 2023, The Southern Shrimp Alliance will award post-secondary educational scholarships to two students in each of the eight states where the southeastern shrimp industry operates, which includes Florida.

 

The sixteen recipients will receive up to $1,000 towards an area of study of their choice at any post-secondary institution, including trade and vocational schools.

 

The due date is no later than March 15th, 2023.

 

A Selection Committee composed of members of SSA’s Board of Directors will announce the awardees in May.

 

The online application can be found at https://www.shrimpalliance.com/issues/industry-enhancement-efforts/scholarship/ 

 



