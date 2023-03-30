A 59-year-old Carrabelle man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for receiving material constituting child pornography.
Franklin Jefferson Mathes, Jr. was sentenced on Monday.
Between September 2018, and July 2022, Mathes received, and possessed material containing child pornography.
The pornographic material found in Mathes’ possession involved minors under the age of 12.
Mathes’ prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.
This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
