Thursday, March 30, 2023

For the second week in a row, red tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County

The algae were found in background concentrations in two samples taken from Gulf County; it was also found in one sample taken from Bay County.

 

The exact locations of the samples were not released, but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on Friday.

 

Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called Karenia brevis.

 

In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills. 

 

Red tide also affects humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.

 




