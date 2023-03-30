For the second week in a row, red tide was found
in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County.
The algae were found in background concentrations
in two samples taken from Gulf County; it was also found in one sample taken
from Bay County.
The exact locations of the samples were not
released, but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on
Friday.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called
Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes
the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish
kills.
Red tide also affects humans causing skin, eye and
throat irritation.
