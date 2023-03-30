Thursday, March 30, 2023

Franklin County commissioners this month opened qualifications from companies interested in providing construction engineering and inspection services for much needed work at the Womack Creek culvert bridge on County Road 67.

 

Womack Creek is in the Tate's hall State Forest, and the problem is the stone headwall allowing people to drive over the creek has separated on the west side and is now leaning toward the water.

 

Franklin County has received 1.3 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program to fully repair the headwall.

 

That includes building new headwalls, cleaning and repairing the arch corrugated metal pipes, and adding barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.

 

Three companies provided qualifications for the work, those qualifications will now be considered by the county’s engineering firm for a recommendation at the next county Commission meeting.

 




