An 18-year-old liberty County man was convicted of murder last week for a 2021 incident in which he purposefully ran over another man.
Tyrone Atkins Jr. was found guilty of murder and leaving the scene involving a death and was sentenced to life in prison and a concurrent five years.
The incident began on January 28th, 2021 in Bristol when Atkins got into a physical altercation with his victim.
Atkins, upset with the outcome of that physical altercation, later returned driving a car into the victim at a speed near 70 miles per hour.
After striking the victim, Atkins fled the scene on foot.
The crime was originally reported as a traffic crash, but traffic homicide investigators quickly determined the incident was a premeditated murder.
