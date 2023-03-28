A new species of mosquito has made its way to Florida.
A mosquito known only by its scientific name, Culex lactator, is the latest to establish in the Sunshine State, according to a new study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology.
The species was first discovered in Miami-Dade County in 2018 by UF/IFAS faculty while they hunted for other nonnative mosquitoes.
Since then, thriving populations have been recorded in Miami-Dade, Collier and Lee counties.
There are about 90 mosquito species living in Florida, and that list is growing as new mosquito species are introduced to the state from elsewhere in the world.
Globally, there are more than 3,600 types of mosquitoes.
Culex lactator is found in Central America and northern South America.
Florida’s proximity to the tropics and climate conditions make it ideal for nonnative mosquito species.
Scientists are concerned about the rate and frequency of new species establishing in Florida.
As many as 17 nonnative mosquito species are established in the state.
