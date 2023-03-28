Memorial for Beverly Hewitt

A service and internment for Beverly will be in the Columbarium on Sunday, April 2nd,12:30 at Methodist Church to be followed by scattering of her ashes at Lafayette Pier.
First United Methodist Church
75 5th St, Apalachicola, FL 32320
Lafayette Pier
169 Avenue B Apalachicola, FL 32320
Beverly Ann 'Bev' Hewitt, 76, of Apalachicola, formerly from Peabody, Massachusetts died suddenly on Jan. 7, 2023.
Beverly was born in Medford, Massachusetts on June 11, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Thelma V. Jones Hewitt and the late Ross L. Hewitt, Sr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ross L. Hewitt, Jr.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Sidney W. Johnson; her sister, Evelyn G. Hewitt Gabor; brother-in-law, Matthew A. Gabor and nephew, Matthew A. Gabor, Jr., whom she adored, and several cousins. She leaves behind countless extended loving family and friends. Beverly was co-owner of The Apalachicola Seafood Grill, Old Time Soda Fountain, Backstreet Trading Co. and several other businesses. She was very active in the community, serving as a board member of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, Franklin County Tourism Development Council, Big Bend Hospice as well as other service organizations. Beverly was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Apalachicola where she served on numerous committees and supported her church family.
