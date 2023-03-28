April events and activities along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Carrabelle 32nd Riverfront Festival April 22
Carrabelle’s 32nd annual Riverfront Festival will be held Saturday, April 22 along the scenic riverfront in downtown Carrabelle. The festival will feature fresh local seafood including fried shrimp and other delicacies as well as traditional festival fare. Visitors can browse the many interesting arts and craft vendors and explore the local shops, museums, and galleries and experience enjoy the event’s signature Fishy Fashion Show featuring “Dos and Do Knots” of coastal couture. Maritime models show off astonishing, nautical-themed outfits made from found and recycled materials like sea nets, old beach umbrellas, oyster sacks, sails, sponges, and washed-up debris. Learn more here.
6th Annual SGI Brewfest April 22
The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2023 will be our 6th year. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. We’ve got some really cool new features planned for 2023 so be there or be square! This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door. This event will SELL OUT, so buy your tickets early! The SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) in our new location at the public parking area adjacent to SGI Lighthouse Park. VIP and early admission ticket holders will be granted access at noon. Beers, beaches, and bettering the lives of animals. What’s not to love? Details.
Area Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs April 6
The April Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. Details.
The Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb will also be Thursday, April 6 from 8 until 10 pm at the lighthouse located at Carrabelle Beach. Gifted musical group, The Bog Lilies, who focus on vocal harmonies mixed a unique blend of instruments including banjo, mandolin, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and cajone (a wood percussion instrument). Details.
Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour May 6
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 6 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am - 4 pm.
If This House Could Talk Home Tour May 6-20
What if the houses in Apalachicola could talk? What stories would they tell? The Apalachicola Area Historical Society invites you to come find out, by viewing storyboards posted in front homes and businesses. The storyboards, created by property owners, give historical facts and stories of past residents and neighborhood events. Details.
Apalachicola Boat & Car Show April 15
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 15. Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature unique boats and cars. New to the event this year will be a golf cart show. Learn more here.
Panhandle Players Present Nunsense Play April 21-23
This musical is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsense is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter. Details.
Easter Egg Hunt at Carrabelle Country Market April 1
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting its outdoor Country Market on Saturday, April 1, from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL, at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse. An Easter egg hunt has been added to the fun for this Saturday’s coastal market. The 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 11:00 am. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Holocaust Exhibit in April
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will host a Holocaust exhibit April 4 through April 29. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Details.
Spring Ghostwalk May 6
Enjoy the Apalachicola Area Historical Society’s annual Spring Ghost Tour walk of the Historic Chestnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola on May 6. Hauntings will abound when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola. Details.
