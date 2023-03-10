ANERR hosts “Art + Science: A Creative Exchange”

Art+Science: A Creative Exchange What Inspires Us? The Hidden Wonders of Apalachicola Bay Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will host “Art+Science: A Creative Exchange” with artist Beth Appleton at the Reserve’s Nature Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint. The exhibition represents an explorative and exciting collaboration that connects science and art, the microscopic world and the arts in our dynamic estuary.
The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, March 10, 2023, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The reception will be sponsored by Friends of the Reserve hosted under the covered outdoor patio space connecting the parts of this collaborative exhibit. Art, micrograph images and illustrated journals will display in the Education Center where microscope viewing will be made available. Be sure to see Appleton's short welcoming movie created especially for this exhibit presented in the Multi-Purpose Room. The exhibit will run from Friday, March 10, 2023, through Saturday, June 10, 2023.
After the opening event, the show will be available to view, also free of charge, located at Reserve’s Nature Center Tuesdays - Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. March 10 through June 10, 2023. For additional information call (850) 670-7700 or email bethappleton@me.com.
About the artist: Inspired by Florida’s beautiful coastal environment, local artist Beth Appleton began a new series of works in 2011 when she viewed a water sample from Apalachicola Bay under a high-powered microscope allowing her to view the estuary’s tiniest inhabitants — diatoms and a vast diversity of micro-life; a sight that still inspires her latest works. Her works are expressed as microphotography, cut paper works, videos and digital assemblages. Appleton explains, “I continue to be amazed by the mystery and beauty found in a drop of water.” For more: bethappleton.net A Virtual Sci-Cafe event is set for March 23, 2023.
