A major
project to digitize records kept at the Franklin County Clerk of Courts office
is now complete.
In 2021, the Franklin County Commission agreed to work with a
company called Kofile to digitize 299 record books dating back to 1855.
Before this project, the county had digitized records going
back to 1986, any records before that had to be viewed in person at the Clerk’s
office.
Now that the program is complete, all record going back to
1855 are available on the website and people are able to search index books as
well as view and purchase document records 24 hours a day from the comfort of
their home or office.
That includes John Gorrie’s original last will and testament
and the inventory on his ice machine, which happens to be in the 1855 book.
Not only are the records more easily accessible, but digitizing
them ensures that the records are protected from fire, flood or other major
disaster.
And many of the books in question were getting very old and
beginning to fall apart.
