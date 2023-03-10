Spring break is just getting started, but our area may be getting a visitor we don’t really want.
A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of St. George Island this week.
According to the Global Shark Tracker, a female great white shark named Maple pinged on Monday morning about 45 miles southeast of St. George Island.
Maple is 11-feet, 7 inches long and weighs in at 1,264 pounds.
Maple was named after the maple leaf because of a distinctive wound on the left side of her body, which is likely from an interaction with another larger great white shark.
It is not uncommon for sharks to show their dominance over a smaller animal of their species by delivering a significant but non-fatal bite.
https://exhibit.ocearch.org/tracker/detail/maple
