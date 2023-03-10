Friday, March 10, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

April 1st at 3Y Ranch!
*Very limited space left.

Chamber and Community Events


Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/11

SOLD OUT!
Annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet
3/11

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Aquatic Adventures Spring Camp

3/13 - 3/24

Wakulla County Horseman's Association Show
3/18

St. Patrick's Day Parade 
3/18

Member Networking Luncheon. 
3/22

Ribbon Cutting for White Squirrell Nursery
3/23
Wilderness Survival Class
3/25

Panacea Beer and Oyster Festival
3/25

SunBlest Gardens Spring Open House.
3/25 - 3/26

12th Annual Low Country Boil Fundraiser
4/1

Ribbon Cutting for Jimmy John’s
4/6

Wakulla Titles 40th Year Celebration 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
