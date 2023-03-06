Monday, March 6, 2023

Beautiful weather brought a few thousand people to St. George Island this weekend for the 41st annual Charity Chili Cook-off and Auction

This year about 20 groups took part in the cookoff.

 

1st place this year went to Spice Boys #3 out of Americus, Georgia earning them a 500-dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the National chili cook-off.

 

2nd place went to Spice Boys #1 out of Birmingham, Alabama which comes with a 300-dollar prize, and 3rd place went to Team Big Shot #2 out of Macon, Georgia.

 

A group called the Waterdogs got the trophy for bringing in the most money during the event.

 

There was also a chili crawl, where people could go to various locations around the island, enjoying chili and other fun events while raising money for the fire department.

 

The St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the weekend but they expect this to be a very good year.

 

And don't forget, the on-line auction is still going on through this Wednesday night – you can bid on auction items on Facebook, just go to “2023 Chili Cookoff Online Auction”

 

 



