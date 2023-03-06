Beautiful weather brought a few thousand people to
St. George Island this weekend for the 41st annual Charity Chili Cook-off and
Auction.
This
year about 20 groups took part in the cookoff.
1st
place this year went to Spice Boys #3 out of Americus, Georgia earning them a 500-dollar
cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the
National chili cook-off.
2nd
place went to Spice Boys #1 out of Birmingham, Alabama which comes with a 300-dollar
prize, and 3rd place went to Team Big Shot #2 out of Macon, Georgia.
A
group called the Waterdogs got the trophy for bringing in the most money during
the event.
There
was also a chili crawl, where people could go to various locations around the
island, enjoying chili and other fun events while raising money for the fire
department.
The
St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the
weekend but they expect this to be a very good year.
And
don't forget, the on-line auction is still going on through this Wednesday
night – you can bid on auction items on Facebook, just go to “2023 Chili Cookoff
Online Auction”
