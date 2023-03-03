THE PORT THEATRE ART AND CULTURE CENTER
Strolling down Reid Avenue in downtown Port St Joe everywhere you turn you see new restaurants, shops, and businesses. And while it may not look it - there is lots of progress being made on the renovation of the PORT THEATRE ART AND CULTURE CENTER!
After Hurricane Michael the PORT THEATRE Board of Directors worked with dedicated community members, Windolf Construction, and local contractors to clean-up and assess the damage the storm did to the building. Once a new roof was installed all the efforts toward renovations moved full steam ahead.
Most recently a Request for Qualifications of General Contractors was completed, and the review of potential contractors has produced a short-list that will be vetted in the very near future. Because of the sincere desire to maintain the integrity of the PORT THEATRE as a designated Historic building we are working hard with Quina Grundhoefer Architects, P.A. to produce the best possible venue for the area.
The Board members continue to work on gathering financial support through numerous sub-grants from local corporations, philanthropic individuals, private foundations, FEMA and the State of Florida Division of Historic Resources to further the process of restoration.
As a community we all benefit from having this wonderful venue back up-and-running so stay in touch and visit our website https://www.historicporttheatre.com
For additional information or questions please contact Natalie Shoaf, Board of Directors at 850-227-4355.
