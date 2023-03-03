NOAA Fisheries FishNews — March 2

Friday, March 3, 2023

Highlights

Reminder: NOAA Fisheries Releases Draft National Seafood Strategy, Requests Public Input

750x500-seafood-display-case-wegmans

NOAA Fisheries has released the draft National Seafood Strategy, which aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals for economic recovery, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience. We encourage all interested members of the public to review and submit comments by March 16.

Frequent Questions—Necropsies (Animal Autopsies) of Marine Mammals

feb.8.2023-humpback-whale-necropsy-Credit-VA-Aquarium-Marine-Science-Center

NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program oversees and authorizes highly skilled and trained members of the National Marine Mammal Stranding Response Network to respond to stranded marine mammals and conduct necropsies to investigate causes of death. Here are some frequently asked questions about the process of investigating marine mammal strandings involving dead animals.

Katie Westfall Joins NOAA Fisheries as a Senior Advisor Focused on Offshore Wind

750x500-Katie-Westfall-blonde-woman-smiling-blurred-beach-background

Katie Westfall will focus on improving the efficiency of offshore wind permitting at NOAA and on enhancing coordination with other agencies, senior officials, and external groups. “I am thrilled to welcome Katie to Fisheries. Her experience and perspective will add strength to our team as we work to responsibly develop offshore wind as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's strategy to combat climate change,” said Assistant Administrator Janet Coit.

Alaska

Developing 3D Stereo Camera Technology to Support Sustainable Fisheries

750x500-Scientist-in-helmet-watches-computer-equipment-coral-research-Credit-NOAAFisheries-PaulHillman

The Alaska Fisheries Science Center uses innovative tools that increase sampling coverage while minimizing the environmental impact and cost of fisheries monitoring and research. One tool in particular, the stereo camera system, offers additional unique capabilities.

West Coast

Follow the NOAA Fisheries West Coast on Instagram!

750x500-noaafisherieswestcoast-IG-tiny-octopus-atop-purple-glove

The Instagram account is a collaboration between the West Coast RegionNorthwest Fisheries Science Center, and Southwest Fisheries Science Center as we work together to apply the latest science to sustainably manage the rich marine resources of the region for generations to come. The new account directly supports NOAA's vision of creating an informed society by communicating our science and policy decisions and supports NOAA's cross-cutting priority of enhancing environmental literacy.

Science Blog: Sound Bytes—Gearing up for Field Work

Kourtney-and-Cory-Tech-Tank-SWFSC-MMTD-Cory-Hom-Weaver

Acoustic analyst Cory Hom-Weaver writes about working in marine mammal acoustics as part of the Southwest Fisheries Acoustic Ecology Lab and preparing for a trip to Morro Bay to collect recordings. This is the latest post in the Sound Bytes science blog series.

Pacific Islands

Science Blog: Visual Arts Can Bring Us Closer to Protected Marine Life—While Helping Us Keep a Safe Distance

750x564-2022-stsac-estherw-ocean-artwork-with-diver-fish

University of Hawai‘i STEM Fellow Devon Stapleton describes her internship connecting communities with NOAA Fisheries’ conservation mission for protected marine life.

Southeast

A Pathway Toward Ecosystem-Based Management for Gulf Menhaden

750x500-SEFSC-Gulf-menhaden-data-collection-NOAAFisheries

NOAA Fisheries and partners developed and calibrated an ecosystem model of the Gulf of Mexico that revealed key trade-offs between Gulf menhaden and their predators. Use of the model could assist in managing the stock.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

New Study Finds Ocean Acidification and Warming Hinder Juvenile Atlantic Sea Scallop Growth

750x500-sea-scallops-Dvora-Hart

A new study provides the first information on post-larval scallop growth under ocean acidification conditions. According to Dwight Gledhill, Deputy Director of NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program, “Because the effects of ocean acidification can vary considerably from species to species, it is necessary that we conduct targeted studies on sea scallops to better evaluate the risk ocean acidification may pose to them in coming decades.”

Upcoming Deadlines

March 6: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 10: Nominations due for Alaska Salmon Research Task Force

March 13: Nominations due for Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

March 13: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Take Regulations for the Sunrise Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

March 16: Comments due for Draft National Seafood Strategy

March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program 

April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest

April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity

May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

March 4–10: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2023 Meeting

March 6–10: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2023 Meeting

March 7: Financial Assistance Workshop for Grant Applicants and Recipients—Silver Spring

March 9: Draft National Seafood Strategy Listening Sessions (virtual)

March 27–31: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council 194th Council Meeting

March 28–30: Protected Species Assessment Workshop III

April 1–7: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

April 3–6: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

April 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information




