Carrabelle Camp Gordon Johnston Dice Run & Parade

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 28th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2023 starting at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans.
Sponsors and volunteers are also needed for these festivities. For more information, go to https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/cgj-days/ or contact the museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, the City of Carrabelle and the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.
As part of the 28th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Celebration, the Dice Run will take place immediately following Camp Gordon Johnston’s Veterans Parade and is a much-needed fundraiser to support the museum’s mission.
Any street legal vehicle is encouraged to participate. Registration for the Dice Run will be open from 12-1:30 PM at the first Dice Run stop, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, 1873 US Hwy 98 West, at Carrabelle Beach, FL. This year’s official CGJ Dice Run stops also include Fathom’s Steam Room & Raw Bar in Carrabelle, The Station Raw Bar in Apalachicola, Eastpoint Beer Company, and Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. The run will conclude by 4:30 PM at the last stop, American Legion Post #82 in Lanark with a meal, winner prizes, 50/50 and over $2000 in door prizes. Ticket cost for this event is $15 for the rider/driver and $5 for each passenger and includes one dice card and great food at the last stop.
